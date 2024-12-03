The G20 has ‘shock absorbers’ to deal with Trump’s return as US president, South Africa says
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Group of 20 bloc has sufficient “shock absorbers” to function effectively if a Donald Trump administration promotes an America First policy at the expense of international cooperation. South Africa assumed the rotational leadership of the group of the world’s leading economies on Sunday from Brazil and will hand it over to the United States at the end of 2025. Those three countries will work together over the next 12 months as per the G20 protocol to promote its work. Ramaphosa said he’s already reached out to a golf-loving Trump to tempt him to make a state visit to South Africa by using its “beautiful golf courses.”