‘The Brutalist’ tops New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Carol Kane, Adrien Brody win acting prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Corbet’s 3 1/2-hour postwar epic “The Brutalist” won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle on Tuesday, while its lead, Adrien Brody, also won best actor. The win notches an early awards-season victory for one of the fall’s most-talked about films. “The Brutalist” Brody as László Toth, a visionary Hungarian Jewish architect who flees WWII Budapest for America. Other winners included Marianne Jean-Baptiste of “Hard Truths” for best actress, Carol Kane for best supporting actress for “Between the Temples” and Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor in “A Real Pain.” RaMell Ross won best director for “Nickel Boys.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.