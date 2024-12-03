Thailand’s prime minister expects fishermen seized by Myanmar to be repatriated soon

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra says her government is negotiating with neighboring Myanmar for the return of four fishermen captured by Myanmar’s navy for trespassing. Paetongtarn told reporters in Bangkok that it was confirmed that “all four being detained now are still safe,” after being captured on Saturday, and that she expects their release soon. Thai officials have said Myanmar’s navy opened fire on several Thai vessels, and that one crewman who leaped overboard had drowned. They said two were injured and were being treated in Thailand.

