Searchers recover body of Wisconsin woman missing since 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a Wisconsin woman who vanished more than four years ago. The state Department of Justice says Cassandra Ayon’s remains were found on private property in the town of Brighton in Marathon County on Saturday. Ayon was 27 when she was last seen driving away from a mobile home park in Unity in October 2020. A jury convicted Jesus Contreras-Perez of Mosinee in 2022 of first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in connection with Ayon’s disappearance. The two had broken up shortly before Ayon disappeared. He was sentenced to life in prison.

