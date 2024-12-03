Ohio’s top elections official rejects GOP challenge to Democratic congresswoman’s residency

Ohio’s top elections official has rejected a Republican challenge over the legal residency of one of the state’s Democratic members of Congress. Secretary of State Frank LaRose made the decision late last week. LaRose says the complainant brought by a political activist did not provide “clear and convincing” proof that Rep. Emilia Sykes had relocated from Akron to her husband’s home in Columbus. The decision was left to LaRose after the Summit County Board of Elections tied 2-2 along party lines on Oct. 24 on whether the challenge should be taken up.

