NGOs demand investigation into the prison death of a Cuban protester

HAVANA (AP) — Non-governmental organizations monitoring Cuban prisons are demanding an investigation into the death of a man imprisoned since 2021 after being arrested for participating in historic protests against shortages and blackouts. Authorities say 29-year-old Manuel de Jesús Guillén Esplugas committed suicide in prison. However, relatives claim he succumbed to injuries sustained during a failed escape attempt at Combinado del Este prison in Havana, where he was serving a six-year sentence. Guillén, a member of an opposition group called the Patriotic Union of Cuba, died on Saturday and his remains were returned to his family over the weekend.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.