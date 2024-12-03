Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ immersive New York exhibit lives up to its name and becomes a book

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay-Z’s popular exhibit “The Book of Hov” in New York is about to live up to its name by becoming an actual book sold nationwide. “The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z” debuts Wednesday, following the success of the immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, which drew more than 600,000 visitors. The 432-page book was released by Assouline. The book serves as both a commemoration and a time capsule of the exhibition, bringing together thousands of archived artifacts from Jay-Z’s illustrious career. There are nearly 700 images in the book. In the eight chapters, readers will find everything from iconic stage outfits to rare never-before-seen photographs.

