Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the meeting says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has met with congressional leaders to speak to them about the ongoing security issue of drones on game days. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Monday’s discussions weren’t publicized. Unapproved drones have become a problem for various sports leagues. There was a stoppage during the AFC championship game in Baltimore last January because a drone violated the restricted airspace. Another game in Baltimore in November 2023 was delayed twice because of a drone.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.