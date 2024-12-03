Former Abercrombie CEO’s partner pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges, is freed on bond

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — The partner of former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries who was indicted on sex trafficking charges along with Jeffries and another man has been released on $10 million bond. Matthew Smith pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and prostitution in federal court in Central Islip on Tuesday. Smith was arrested on Oct. 22 along with Jeffries and their employee James Jacobson. Prosecutors said they lured men into drug-fueled sex parties by dangling the promise of modeling jobs with the once trend-setting retailer. Smith’s bail conditions include home detention and GPS monitoring. His attorney said Smith is happy to be allowed to fight the charges while on home confinement.

