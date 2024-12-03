Dismantling of two New Jersey human trafficking rings leads to charges against seven, AG says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official says authorities took down two human trafficking rings, including one that was forcing children as young as 13 to have sex with adults for money. Attorney General Matt Platkin said Tuesday that seven people have been charged as a result of the operations. The indictments handed up in state superior court include harrowing details about children and others allegedly being forced into sexual encounters Essex County, which includes Newark, and Cumberland County, in the south of the state. Platkin says the indictments come two years after the creation of a human trafficking unit in the attorney general’s office.

