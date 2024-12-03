Are you a former SmileDirectClub customer? You might be eligible for a refund

NEW YORK (AP) — When SmileDirectClub shut down a year ago, scores of existing customers of the teeth-straightening company were left in limbo. Now, tens of thousands are set to get some relief. New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced that her office recovered $4.8 million to distribute nationwide to more than 28,000 SmileDirectClub consumers. James says SmileDirectClub illegally charged those customers after it ceased operations. SmileDirectClub was once a publicly traded company known for selling clear dental aligners. It shut its doors in December 2023 — just months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Impacted consumers should soon see some relief in the form of full or partial refunds, or a reduction on any outstanding payments.

