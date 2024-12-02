Ted Danson to be honored with Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes are raising a glass to former “Cheers” star Ted Danson by naming him the Carol Burnett Award honoree for 2025. Danson, a three-time Globes winner, has been a fixture on TV since he broke out as Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC’s comedy “Cheers.” His other credits include “The Good Place,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Fargo,” “CSI” and “CSI: Cyber,” “Damages” and “Becker.” Danson currently stars in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside.” The Globes’ telecast is scheduled for Jan. 5 live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser has been picked to host.

