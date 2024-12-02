Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after ‘alarming blood test,’ attorney says

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein says he was hospitalized following an “alarming blood test.” City records show the disgraced movie mogul was moved from Rikers Island in New York City to the Bellevue Prison Ward. Attorneys for Weinstein have accused the city of violating Weinstein’s constitutional rights by depriving him of medical treatment for a range of ailments, including leukemia and diabetes. Weinstein has been in city custody since earlier this year after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction in the state. The case is set to be retried in 2025. Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.

