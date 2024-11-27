Number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls again and hovers near 7-month lows

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining near seven-month lows. Jobless claim applications fell by 2,000 to 213,000 for the week of Nov. 23. However, continuing claims, the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits, rose by 9,000 to 1.91 million for the week of Nov. 16. While the number of new people applying for jobless aid each week remains at historically healthy levels, some who are receiving benefits are finding it harder to land new jobs. That suggests that demand for workers is waning, even as the economy remains strong.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.