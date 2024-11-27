Northern Virginia high school AD implicated in scheme to exploit homelessness to recruit players

RESTON, Va. (AP) — A high school athletic director in northern Virginia has been implicated in a scheme to use homelessness as a way to recruit more football players. The Fairfax County Times newspaper reported that it has obtained a series of text messages that implicate Hayfield Secondary School athletic director Monty Fritts in a plan to exploit homelessness loopholes to bring in players. Fritts says in the messages that he intends to hire Darryl Overton as football coach. That leads to an exchange in which Fritts reportedly says: “There would need to be some change, but if they are homeless, nothing can happen.”

