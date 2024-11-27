Keeping the clouds with cooler and breezier conditions for Thanksgiving day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak weather disturbance will pass through the north today and tomorrow, which will bring in slightly breezier and cooler conditions.

Stronger northerly winds will make us breezier through Thursday with gusts 20-25 MPH being possible.

Very quiet conditions will persist through the holiday weekend with light winds and comfortable temperatures.

I am tracking more sunshine and warmer temperatures next week.