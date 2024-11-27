Skip to Content
Keeping the clouds with cooler and breezier conditions for Thanksgiving day

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 4:06 PM
Published 3:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak weather disturbance will pass through the north today and tomorrow, which will bring in slightly breezier and cooler conditions.

Stronger northerly winds will make us breezier through Thursday with gusts 20-25 MPH being possible.

Very quiet conditions will persist through the holiday weekend with light winds and comfortable temperatures.

I am tracking more sunshine and warmer temperatures next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

