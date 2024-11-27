High-speed chase in Brawley ends with arrest in El Centro

El Centro, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - A 27-year-old woman is in custody following a high-speed chase that began in Brawley and ended in El Centro.

The pursuit started when a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer attempted to pull over the suspect for speeding on Mead Road, about two miles from Brawley. The woman did not comply and continued driving into the city.

According to CHP Public Information Officer Arturo Platero, the suspect’s vehicle reached speeds of 65 to 68 mph in a 55 mph zone, prompting the pursuit. The driver led officers through Brawley streets, onto Highway 78, merging onto Highway 111, and then down Dogwood Road. As traffic thickened on Fourth Street, officers had to discontinue the chase.

The suspect eventually turned onto State Street, where her Kia Forte became stuck on railroad tracks. Platero reported that she exited the car after the crash and was taken into custody. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to El Centro Medical Center for treatment.

A local resident, Enrique Partida, shared his experience of witnessing the chase, "I saw like 7 or 8 CHP patrols, I couldn't do anything, it was very scary; we have to take care of ourselves," Partida said.

The incident is still under investigation. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the California Highway Patrol.