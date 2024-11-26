Tim Walz accepts turkey presentation as he eases back into his duties as Minnesota’s governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tim Walz has accepted the symbolic presentation of a turkey as he eases back into his duties as Minnesota’s governor following the Harris-Walz ticket’s defeat in the presidential election. Unlike the Minnesota-grown turkeys that President Joe Biden pardoned at the White House on Monday, Walz didn’t pardon this turkey Tuesday. He says that’s “because in Minnesota we know turkeys are delicious.” The 41.8-pounder named Tom was raised by Paisley VonBerge, a Future Farmers of America leader from Hutchinson. It will star in her family’s Thanksgiving dinner. Minnesota produces more turkeys than any other state.

