Mississippi seeks execution date for 1993 killing but lawyers say case could go to Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general is requesting an execution date for a man who’s been on death row for 30 years. But his lawyer says Monday that the request is premature because the 58-year-old inmate still intends to take an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Charles Ray Crawford was convicted and sentenced to death in 1994 for kidnapping and killing 20-year-old community college student Kristy Ray. Crawford was arrested the day after Ray was abducted from her parents’ home and killed in Tippah County. He told officers that he blacked out and did not recall killing her.

