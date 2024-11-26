A strong quake hits Japan’s Noto region but there’s no tsunami danger

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck Japan’s north-central region of Noto that’s still recovering from a deadly quake early this year. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the magnitude 6.4 quake struck late Tuesday off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It says there’s no danger of a tsunami. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Jan. 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure.

