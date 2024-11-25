Voters will choose judges for Mississippi’s top courts in runoff elections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi voters will decide winners for one seat on the state Supreme Court and one on the state Court of Appeals. Runoff elections are Tuesday, with polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. central. Supreme Court Justice Jim Kitchens is seeking a third term in the central district. He is challenged by state Sen. Jenifer Branning. Mississippi judicial candidates run without party labels, but Democratic areas largely supported Kitchens on Nov. 5 and Republican ones supported Branning. The Court of Appeals runoff is in the southeastern corner of the state. It is between Amy St. Pe’, who is a Gautier municipal judge, and Jennifer Schloegel, who is a chancery court judge.

