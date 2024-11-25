Trial in killings of 8 Ohio family members will be moved to another county

The trial for a man accused in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family will be moved to a different county. A judge on Monday agreed to move the trial because he said it would be impossible to find a jury that jury did know the facts about the case. George “Billy” Wagner has pleaded not guilty in the killings. He’s the last of four family members facing charges in the 2016 fatal shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family in southern Ohio.

