Man arrested in London shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl and a man

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after an 8-year-old girl and a man were seriously injured when a gunman fired into a car. Police said Monday the girl is in stable condition undergoing surgery and is expected to survive. A 34-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting Sunday evening may have life-changing injuries. A toddler and a woman in the car were uninjured. Shootings in the U.K. are rare.

