Lions receiver Jameson Williams won’t be charged for having a gun in a car

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won’t be charged with a crime after he was found with a gun in a car driven by his brother in October. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Michigan law is “far from clear” when applied to the 1 a.m. traffic stop in Detroit. The gun on the car floor was registered to Williams, but he didn’t have a concealed-carry permit. His brother had one. Williams’ attorney, Todd Flood, says his client now has a concealed-carry permit.

