Cambodian activists investigating illegal logging are freed from detention

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent Cambodian environmentalist and five others have been released a day after being detained while investigating illegal logging in a national park. Ouch Leng, who was awarded a 2016 Goldman Environmental Prize, was taken into custody on Sunday. He and other activists have documented an increase in illegal deforestation in the Veun Sai-Siem Pang National Park, located near an economic land concession in northeastern Stung Treng province. Authorities have launched a broader crackdown on environmental activists in recent months. In July, 10 members of a Cambodian environmental group who campaigned against destructive infrastructure projects and alleged corruption, were each sentenced to six years in prison on charges of conspiring against the state.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.