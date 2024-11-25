Britain targets Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ with new sanctions package

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it has sanctioned 30 ships in Russia’s so-called shadow fleet that have been skirting restrictions to transport billions of dollars of petroleum. The Foreign Office in London said Monday it’s the biggest sanctions package targeting the fleet of illegitimate and often decrepit ships that are operating illegally to avoid sanctions. Half the vessels being sanctioned delivered more than $4.3 billion worth of oil and oil products in the past year. Two insurers were also sanctioned for enabling the fleet. The U.K. has now sanctioned 73 tankers in efforts to cripple a major funding source for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.