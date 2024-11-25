A Russian charged with sending video of military equipment to Ukraine gets 14 years in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man has been convicted of treason and sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of high treason for a video he sent to Ukraine’s security services. It’s the latest in a series of espionage cases amid the fighting in Ukraine. The Volgograd District Court says Nikita Zhuravel had been “in disagreement with the political course of the Russian Federation.” The charges are based on allegations that Zhuravel filmed military equipment in 2023 and sent the video to a representative of Ukraine’s security agency. Rights activists call Zhuravel a political prisoner.

