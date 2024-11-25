44 years after New York couple vanished, car matching description of theirs is found in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Georgia (AP) — Authorities say a car similar to one driven by a wealthy New York couple missing for 44 years has been found in a south Georgia pond. The pond is near the hotel where they were last seen. Police in Georgia say 73-year-old retired oil executive Charles Romer and his 75-year-old wife Catherine vanished with their 1978 Lincoln in 1980. The Scarsdale, New York, couple were last seen at a Holiday Inn in Brunswick, Georgia. Police say a team from Florida that uses sonar to find missing objects discovered a vehicle submerged in a pond that matches the description of the Romers’ vehicle.

