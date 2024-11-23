Vigil Planned to Honor Jacob Sims as Homicide Investigation Continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A community vigil will be held this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kennedy Skate Park, one of Jacob Sims’ favorite places, to honor the life of the 23-year-old Yuma man whose remains were tragically discovered burned in a bonfire on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation.

Friends, family, and community members are invited to gather in remembrance and to show support for the ongoing investigation.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Sims’ remains were found Friday morning near a home on Rodenbaugh Road, north of Winterhaven. The discovery was made by a resident of the property, who was sifting through the ashes of a bonfire and noticed something unusual.

Deputy Coroner Rogelio Tafoya stated that an autopsy conducted on Tuesday confirmed both the identity and the cause of death. However, due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details can be disclosed at this time.

“We can’t disclose any other further details until the case has been resolved,” Tafoya said.

Investigations Sergeant Moises Badena of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office shared that a person of interest has been identified. Authorities are working closely with Yuma County investigators to follow up on leads.

“We do have a person of interest. We’re going to be following up on that and working in partnership with Yuma County investigators to further work this case as leads come in,” Badena said.

Jacob’s family expressed gratitude for the community’s support and emphasized their determination to find justice.

The vigil at Kennedy Skate Park is an opportunity for the community to come together, not only to remember Jacob but also to help strengthen the effort to find those responsible for this tragedy.

Stay tuned for more updates on this case.