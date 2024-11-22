Texas Supreme Court overturns ruling that state Attorney General Ken Paxton testify in lawsuit

The Texas Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that state Attorney General Ken Paxton testify in a whistleblower lawsuit at the heart of impeachment charges brought against him in 2023. The court on Friday said Paxton’s office does not dispute any issue in the lawsuit by four former Paxton employees and agreed to any judgment in the case. An attorney for one of the plaintiffs declined immediate comment while Paxton called the ruling a major victory. The former employees say they were improperly fired for sparking an ongoing FBI investigation into whether Paxton was misusing his office to protect a friend and campaign donor.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.