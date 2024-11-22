Suspects arrested for using drone to smuggle drugs into Calipatria State Prison

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Authorities are investigating an incident where two suspects allegedly used a drone to smuggle drugs into Calipatria State Prison. Officials say this method, while unique, is becoming increasingly common.

The suspects, an adult and a juvenile, were arrested last Monday after flying a drone approximately two miles to the prison and dropping a package into a secured area. The package contained marijuana and methamphetamine valued at $30,000 within the prison.

“They weren’t close to the prison, but they flew the drone to the location and were able to follow it,” said Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez. “In addition to the drugs, they were caught as well.”

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Calipatria State Prison, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

The District Attorney emphasized the growing issue of drone use in drug smuggling operations targeting state prisons. “It’s become a problem, which is why we are cracking down on this. We are sending a clear message that anyone coming to Imperial County to drop off drugs will not be tolerated,” Marquez stated.

Calipatria State Prison was unavailable for comment on the incident, which remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact local law enforcement.