School district defends decision to punish parents for wearing pink ‘XX’ wristbands

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — School district officials who punished two parents for wearing pink wristbands marked “XX” during a soccer game featuring a transgender player defended their decision at a hearing on whether they can take similar action while they are being sued. Kyle Fellers and Anthony Foote sued the Bow school district after being banned from school grounds for wearing the wristbands at their daughters’ soccer game in September. The no-trespass orders have since expired, but a judge is deciding whether the plaintiffs should be allowed to wear the wristbands and carry signs at upcoming school events while the case proceeds. School officials testified Friday that they took appropriate action and had reason to believe the men wouldn’t stop at just wearing wristbands.

