More aid workers have been killed in 2024 than in any other year, UN says

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations says more aid workers, health care staffers, delivery personnel and other humanitarians have been killed in 2024 than in any other single year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says bloodshed in the Middle East has been the single-biggest cause of the 281 deaths among humanitarians globally this year. OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva on Friday that the figure surpassed the previous record of 280 deaths for the whole of last year. He said the numbers “will send shockwaves around the humanitarian community, especially on the front lines of the response.”

