Former Arizona elected official pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million

SANTA CRUZ, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former elected official from Santa Cruz, Arizona pled guilty for embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Former Santa Cruz County Treasurer Elizabeth Gutfahr, 62, embezzled and laundered about $38 million by writing county funds in the names of Companies she created for taking the money for herself. Gutfahr would then wire the money to her personal account.

Court documents say she bought real estate and at least 20 vehicles.

“Elizabeth Gutfahr stole $38 million from the people of Santa Cruz County, Arizona, during the 12 years she served as their County Treasurer,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We expect public officials to serve as stewards of the government fisc — not to loot it. Today’s plea demonstrates yet again that the Justice Department remains committed to rooting out public corruption at all levels of government.”