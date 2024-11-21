Trump’s against climate action. But some right-wing governments are all for it

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Donald Trump’s second term as the U.S. president is certain to bring a retreat from aggressive action on climate change. He’s downplayed climate risks and promised to drill for more oil and gas. But not all right-wing governments around the world take the same approach on climate. Conservative governments in Hungary, Italy and the Philippines have called climate change a threat that requires action. And they see economic opportunity in that action. Activists and experts say part of the difference in the U.S. is a decades-long effort by fossil fuel interests and others to create doubt about climate science. That influence remains. Meanwhile, Hungary’s right-wing leader Viktor Orbán has called for “establishing Europe as a global leader in climate action.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.