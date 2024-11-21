Skip to Content
News

IVC expanding Registered Nurse program to 150 students

Imperial Valley College
By
Published 1:51 PM

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) announced it will expand the Registered Nurse (RN) program enrollment.

The California Board of Registered Nursing approved IVC's request to enroll more students into the RN program, initially only approving 80 students to now 150 students.

IVC says in a press release that this is the result of three years of preparation to address the need for healthcare workers in the region.

“For years, the RN program at IVC has faced challenges with limited capacity, which meant turning away nearly 60 percent of eligible applicants due to limited capacity,” said Dr. Daniel Ortiz, Associate Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at IVC. “With this approval, IVC can now make a bigger impact on the local healthcare workforce by increasing the number of qualified nurses.”

The expansion will begin in Spring 2025.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content