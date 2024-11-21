Gunfire breaks out at the home of South Sudan’s former spy chief who is under house arrest

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Heavy gunfire has erupted in South Sudan’s capital of Juba at the home of the country’s former spy chief who has been under house arrest for the past two months. According to witnesses, soldiers exchanged fire with Gen. Akol Koor’s security guards in Juba’s high-end neighborhood of Thongpiny for about an hour on Thursday night. Army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang said two people were injured, decsribed the shooting as a “misunderstanding between the army and security forces” and said more details would be provided on Friday. Koor has been under house arrest since early October after he was fired from the intelligence service.

