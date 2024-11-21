Goodwill retail and employment center opens in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit organization recently opened its outlet doors in the Imperial Valley.

It offers a variety of products but mainly it will help boost the local economy.

At Goodwill El Centro, you can find anything from clothing to a new job.

Goodwill opened its new outlet center last week, where people can buy items in bulk for resale.

Its retail store opened this summer.

Both centers help reduce the local unemployment rate.

“All the revenue that is generated in this location stays in this community through free employment programs and services and employment opportunities and job training," said Darlene Cossio, Goodwill Marketing and Communications Director.

The Goodwill Employment Center also provides job search assistance where you're looking for a job at goodwill or somewhere else.

“You can meet with the career advisor, they will help you with the job search, they also will provide free workshops so you can learn soft skills," explained Cossio.

El Centro resident Juana Federico heard about the new employment center and hopes her job situation changes soon.

“I have been unemployed for a little over two months. It has been tough but they are helping me to find a job," said Federico.

All the services provided by goodwill are sponsored by donations.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the Goodwill store on 4th Street and Wake Avenue in El Centro.