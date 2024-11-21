Elderly couple dies in West Virginia after car crashes into toll plaza building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An elderly couple has died in West Virginia after their car crashed into a toll booth plaza administration building. The crash into the West Virginia Turnpike Administration building at the Ghent toll booth plaza happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday, West Virginia Turnpike Executive Director Jeff Miller said. Ghent is in southern West Virginia. WCHS-TV reports that the driver veered off the road just before the northbound tolls. The vehicle crossed over the curb and into a parked vehicle before hitting the administration building. No employees were injured. Officials did not immediately release information about the couple’s names and ages.

