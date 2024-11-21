Dominican Republic says colonel and officers stole police weapons and ammunition to sell to Haitians

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested a colonel and nine officers accused of stealing weapons and ammunition from the police department’s armory and illegally selling them to people including criminals in neighboring Haiti, where violence has surged. The crackdown that began Sunday is ongoing as officials continue to track down weapons and military supplies. The investigation began when authorities started reviewing inventories at the armory. The Associated Press obtained an official document on Thursday that says one suspect sold dozens of boxes of ammunition to Haitians.

