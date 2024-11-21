Canada’s Irving Tissue plans a $600 million factory expansion in Georgia, hiring 100 more workers

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Canadian company will spend $600 million to expand its tissue paper mill in Georgia, hiring 100 more workers. Irving Tissue said Thursday that it needs to expand in Macon because the mill is currently selling all the bath tissue and paper towels it can make. The privately held firm will add a third paper machine, increasing output by 50%. The company, which currently has 400 workers, announced the plan Thursday as it celebrated the fifth anniversary of the mill. It makes private-label products for retailers. The expansion will also include an automated warehouse. The warehouse is scheduled to be complete in 2026, and the new paper machine is scheduled to be complete in 2027.

