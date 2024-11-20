Trump-nominated judge says blanket pardons for Capitol rioters would be ‘beyond frustrating’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge who was nominated by Donald Trump says it would be “beyond frustrating and disappointing” if the president-elect hands out mass pardons to rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol after the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols’ remarks during a hearing on Tuesday represent a rare instance of judicial commentary on a politically divisive subject. During his campaign for a second term as president, Trump repeatedly vowed to pardon Capitol rioters. Now that Trump is returning to the White House, many Jan. 6 defendants have sought delays in the cases. But the judges presiding over their cases have largely refused to delay their post-election hearings.

