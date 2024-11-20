Trial of youth center worker accused of holding down boy while he was raped turns acrimonious

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The cross-examination of a man who says he was raped as a teenager by New Hampshire youth center workers turned acrimonious, with the witness at one point calling an opposing lawyer a “sick man.” It was the second day of the trial of Bradley Asbury, who is accused of holding down 14-year-old Michael Gilpatrick on a staircase in 1997 while a staffer raped him. It’s the second criminal trial to stem from a broad 2019 investigation into historic abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Asbury is now 70 and is among 11 men who worked there or at an associated facility in Concord who were arrested.

