Nearly $100 million awarded to the family of a man fatally shot in his apartment by an officer

DALLAS (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by a Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own has been awarded nearly $100 million in a federal civil trial. Capping a three-day trial, the jury on Wednesday found that now-former officer Amber Guyger used excessive force in the death of Botham Jean in 2018. Jurors also found that Guyger violated Jean’s constitutional rights. Guyger said at the time that after a long shift, she mistakenly went to Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own and shot Guyger. Jurors returned a verdict against the ex-officer of $98.65 million.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.