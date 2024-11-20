Mom and baby were fatally shot in a dispute over a vehicle, Connecticut police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for a man believed to have shot to death a woman and her infant son in a dispute over a vehicle. The acting Hartford police chief on Wednesday urged the suspect, Lance “Macho” Morales, to turn himself him to authorities. He was recently released from prison for an attempted assault conviction. Police believe the 23-year-old from Waterbury, Connecticut pulled up alongside a car Tuesday afternoon in Hartford and began firing. They said the intended target was the mother, 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado of Springfield, Massachusetts. The two were acquaintances.

