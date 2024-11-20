Lockers used by Ronaldo, Beckham and other Real Madrid stars are up for auction

LONDON (AP) — Metal lockers that once held the sweat-stained shirts and muddy cleats of some of the world’s greatest soccer players are up for auction. Sotheby’s is selling 24 lockers from the dressing room of storied club Real Madrid. Used by the team between 2002 and 2022, they were removed from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during renovations. They went on public display at the auctioneer’s London showrooms on Wednesday. The storage spaces once used by players including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham. Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Luís Figo are being sold individually. Bidding starts at 10,000 pounds apiece, and is open until Nov. 26 on Sotheby’s website.

