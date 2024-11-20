Holiday gift ideas for the movie lover, from bios and books to a status tote
AP Film Writer
The Associated Press has gathered up some of the best items out there to keep any movie lover stylish and informed. This year, you could treat them to a collector’s edition set of Christopher Nolan’s space odyssey “Interstellar,” a limited edition “Matrix” hoodie from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures or a film festival status tote. There’s also various print offerings, including a new magazine from The Metrograph, an Elaine May biography full of juicy anecdotes about the comedy legend, and a coffee table book examining how directors dress on set.