Holiday gift ideas for the movie lover, from bios and books to a status tote

The Associated Press has gathered up some of the best items out there to keep any movie lover stylish and informed. This year, you could treat them to a collector’s edition set of Christopher Nolan’s space odyssey “Interstellar,” a limited edition “Matrix” hoodie from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures or a film festival status tote. There’s also various print offerings, including a new magazine from The Metrograph, an Elaine May biography full of juicy anecdotes about the comedy legend, and a coffee table book examining how directors dress on set.

