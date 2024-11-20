Donald Trump’s latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Following up the Bibles, sneakers, watches, photo books and cryptocurrency ventures launched during his third White House campaign, President-elect Donald Trump has apparently signed onto a line of guitars. Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday a photo of himself holding what he said was a “Limited Edition ‘45’ Guitar,” an electric model emblazoned with an American flag and eagle on the body, and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan inlaid into the neck. Unlike some of the other products Trump has endorsed recently, there’s no disclaimer online mentioning any licensing agreement or what entity is making the sales. Trump’s transition team didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.