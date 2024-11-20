Court ruling stops Louisiana from requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms for now

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s plan to make all public school classrooms in the state post the Ten Commandments next year remains on hold under a federal appeals court ruling in New Orleans. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to pause an order by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge. DeGravelles ruled the law was “overtly religious” and unconstitutional. The state appealed and asked for a stay of deGravelle’s ruling which was denied Wednesday. The state contends that deGravelles’ order only affects five local school districts that are defendants in the case. But it’s unclear whether or how the law would be enforced in other districts while the appeal progresses.

