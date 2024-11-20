Campbell’s shareholders approve the company’s new, soupless name

NEW YORK (AP) — Campbell’s is ditching the soup — at least in name. And the change has now received shareholders’ greenlight. Campbell Soup Co. announced its intention to change its name just over two months ago, saying it wanted to instead be known as the (slightly shorter) Campbell’s Co. to reflect the 155-year-old company’s full portfolio. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the change on Tuesday. The new name will officially be effective following an amendment filing to the company’s certificate of incorporation. According to New Jersey-based Campbell’s, its iconic soup brand and red and white packaging will not be affected.

